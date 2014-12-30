Seth Rogen And James Franco Live-Tweeted 'The Interview' And Gave Great Behind-The-Scenes Insights

The controversial North Korea-based Sony comedy “The Interview” has pulled in $US15 million in online sales and another $US2.8 million in theatres since its Christmas Day release.
To help promote the movie even further, stars Seth Rogen and James Franco, along with Rogen’s co-writer and co-director Evan Goldberg, live-tweeted the film Sunday night and they were not shy.
The trio even offered some insight into how they portrayed Kim Jong-un and North Korean culture.
Read some of the best tweets from the tweet-a-long below (warning: minor spoilers):
ANNND we’re starting. Press play! #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
They actually teach little kids songs like this in North Korea. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
I kept thinking “wow, eminem’s a good actor.” then I would remember he starred in a whole movie. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Eminem actually wrote that rap. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Ben Schwartz busting on into the control room as Em’s publicist. Guy is awesome. Great writer too. #theinterview @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
The publicist is kiiiiiinda based on my actual publicist. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
It was really hard to make sure @RobLowe wasn’t a super handsome bald guy. We kinda pulled it off. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
We filmed the movie in Vancouver, where me and @evandgoldberg are from. That’s the Vancouver Art Gallery we’re in front of. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
If I had known that there’s a good change John Kerry would have to watch this movie one day, I wouldn’t have kept that joke. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Franco 100% looks like Jack Nicholson in the 90s Batman as the Joker in this scene #theinterview @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
Me and @JamesFrancoTV are both MASSIVE LOTR fans and once we started with the jokes we couldn’t stop. #TheInterview
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
Big shout out tol @billmaher for being in the movie! #TheInterview @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
it’s the first time we’ve probably ever watched the whole movie not together. I feel lonely. @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
The paparazzi guy is the same guy who asks me to “do the seth rogen laugh” at the airport in This Is the End. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
They actually have fake grocery stores in Pyongyang. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
That tiger is real and I’m really like ten feet in front of it and I was scared. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Kim Jong Un gave Dennis Rodman a bust like that. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
The incredible @parkrandall as Kim Jong Un. The person we auditioned. He did this amazing bashful thing and we hired him. @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
The real Kim Jong Il told his sons that western culture would make them effeminate and unfit for ruling. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Kim Jong Un is REALLY into basketball. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
I kept the car from Spring Breakers, I might keep the tank from this film. #TheInterview
— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014
Weed is legal in North Korea. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
We try to stay true to the facts, but I honestly don’t know what the North Korean regime think of Jews. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
You shouldn’t shake hands with Jews, is bad luck #TheInterview
— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014
I’m pretty sure that Guns and Roses joke cost like 5 thousand bucks. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Whenever Kim talks, dudes take notes. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
That’s really what the South Korean DMZ troops look like. Craziest uniforms ever. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Two thirds of the North Korean people are starving. #TheInterview
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014
Director Nick Stolher told us to hire him to play Kim, we had him in Neighbours to see what he had, then he audtiioned @ChatFilm @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
We came up with the whole idea before Dennis Rodman. Back when Kim Jong Il ran the country @raquelmperazzo @JamesFrancoTV @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
Yeah it’s super weird to make a movie where pretty much everyone has already seen the end. @Sethrogen
— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014
A movie that ends with,”shit his pants. The end,” is probably a master piece. @Sethrogen @evandgoldberg #TheInterview
— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.