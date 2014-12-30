Seth Rogen And James Franco Live-Tweeted 'The Interview' And Gave Great Behind-The-Scenes Insights

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images ‘The Interview’ co-writer and director Evan Goldberg with stars James Franco and Seth Rogen.

The controversial North Korea-based Sony comedy “The Interview” has pulled in $US15 million in online sales and another $US2.8 million in theatres since its Christmas Day release.

To help promote the movie even further, stars Seth Rogen and James Franco, along with Rogen’s co-writer and co-director Evan Goldberg, live-tweeted the film Sunday night and they were not shy.

The trio even offered some insight into how they portrayed Kim Jong-un and North Korean culture.

Read some of the best tweets from the tweet-a-long below (warning: minor spoilers):

They actually teach little kids songs like this in North Korea. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

I kept thinking “wow, eminem’s a good actor.” then I would remember he starred in a whole movie. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Eminem actually wrote that rap. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Ben Schwartz busting on into the control room as Em’s publicist. Guy is awesome. Great writer too. #theinterview @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

The publicist is kiiiiiinda based on my actual publicist. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

It was really hard to make sure @RobLowe wasn’t a super handsome bald guy. We kinda pulled it off. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

We filmed the movie in Vancouver, where me and @evandgoldberg are from. That’s the Vancouver Art Gallery we’re in front of. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

If I had known that there’s a good change John Kerry would have to watch this movie one day, I wouldn’t have kept that joke. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Franco 100% looks like Jack Nicholson in the 90s Batman as the Joker in this scene #theinterview @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

Me and @JamesFrancoTV are both MASSIVE LOTR fans and once we started with the jokes we couldn’t stop. #TheInterview

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

it’s the first time we’ve probably ever watched the whole movie not together. I feel lonely. @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

The paparazzi guy is the same guy who asks me to “do the seth rogen laugh” at the airport in This Is the End. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

They actually have fake grocery stores in Pyongyang. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

That tiger is real and I’m really like ten feet in front of it and I was scared. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Kim Jong Un gave Dennis Rodman a bust like that. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

The incredible @parkrandall as Kim Jong Un. The person we auditioned. He did this amazing bashful thing and we hired him. @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

screenshot/’The Interview’ Actor Randall Park plays North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in ‘The Interview.’

The real Kim Jong Il told his sons that western culture would make them effeminate and unfit for ruling. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Kim Jong Un is REALLY into basketball. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

I kept the car from Spring Breakers, I might keep the tank from this film. #TheInterview

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

Weed is legal in North Korea. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

We try to stay true to the facts, but I honestly don’t know what the North Korean regime think of Jews. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

You shouldn’t shake hands with Jews, is bad luck #TheInterview

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

I’m pretty sure that Guns and Roses joke cost like 5 thousand bucks. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Whenever Kim talks, dudes take notes. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

That’s really what the South Korean DMZ troops look like. Craziest uniforms ever. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Two thirds of the North Korean people are starving. #TheInterview

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Director Nick Stolher told us to hire him to play Kim, we had him in Neighbours to see what he had, then he audtiioned @ChatFilm @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

We came up with the whole idea before Dennis Rodman. Back when Kim Jong Il ran the country @raquelmperazzo @JamesFrancoTV @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

Yeah it’s super weird to make a movie where pretty much everyone has already seen the end. @Sethrogen

— Evan Goldberg (@evandgoldberg) December 28, 2014

A movie that ends with,”shit his pants. The end,” is probably a master piece. @Sethrogen @evandgoldberg #TheInterview

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

