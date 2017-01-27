Seth Meyers: Why Trump's 'lazy' behaviour is causing 'concern' inside the White House

Hulu ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

It’s been a very busy first few days in the presidency of Donald Trump. He’s signed executive orders on health care and abortions, and stated that construction on his long-planned wall along the Mexico border will begin within “months.”

But “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday also looked at the reports from within the White House that Trump’s behaviour has caused “concern” among those around him. Trump staffers have reportedly commented that he’s “lazy,” gets bored easily, and “watches too much TV.”

“Hey, I hear you, I deal with the same issue with my son,” Meyers said. “He’s nine months old, and we’re trying to observe a no-screens rule, but sometimes he gets cranky and the only thing that works is ‘Dora the Explorer.’ So, been there.”

Another report states that behind-the-scenes Trump is resentful that the media hasn’t given him the recognition he thinks he deserves for his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton. He’s upset that the public perspective doesn’t align with his sense of accomplishment at this point in his presidency.

“You’ve been president for five days, and it seems like most of that time has been spent signing giant documents and then showing people that you’ve signed them,” Meyers said. “It’s like how you read a book to kids.”

While aides have reportedly urged Trump to focus on the pressing duties of his office, he has “doubled down,” as Meyers puts it, on false claims that millions of people voted fraudulently in the 2016 presidential election, delivering Hillary Clinton the popular vote.

Watch the entire segment below:





