Seth Meyers: All the evidence that Trump is 'deeply unfit for the office'

There’s been breaking news about President Donald Trump just about every day for the past week. And on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers rushed to tackle the latest development in another “Closer Look” segment on “Late Night.”

“Let’s just take a second to think about how insane the last eight days have been,” Meyers said, before rounding up all the events that have transpired over that time and explaining why he believes they make Trump “deeply unfit.”

On top of the news on Monday that Trump reportedly shared classified information with Russians at the Oval office, The New York Times reported on Tuesday that James Comey wrote memos that reveal Trump asked the former FBI director, before he was fired by Trump, to stop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

During the segment, Meyers quoted a Trump adviser who spoke to Politico: “He [Trump] doesn’t really know any boundaries. He doesn’t think in those terms. He doesn’t sometimes realise the implications of what he’s saying.”

Then Meyers said, “He doesn’t know boundaries, he doesn’t know the implications of what he says. When a ball rolls behind the couch, he thinks it’s gone forever. You know, president stuff.”

Showing clips of Trump throughout his presidential campaign, Meyers pointed out how seriously Trump took the handling of confidential and classified information — especially when it came to Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Of course, it turns out the Russians didn’t need to hack Hillary’s email server,” Meyers said. “They were able to hack Trump’s mouth.”

Then Meyers showed the clip of Trump saying, “Hillary Clinton is unfit and unqualified to be president of the United States. If Hillary is elected, she would be under protracted criminal investigation likely followed by the trial of a sitting president.”

“It’s amazing,” Meyers said. “The only thing he got wrong was the president’s name. This whole thing is like a horror movie where the police call Trump and say, ‘The killer is calling from inside the house. And also, we’re pretty sure you’re the killer.'”

The host then demanded action from Washington.

“We need Republicans to stand up and do something,” Meyers said. “Because right now, we got a president who is deeply unfit for the office.”

You can watch the entire segment below:

