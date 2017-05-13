Seth Meyers: Trump 'just admitted everything the White House has been saying is a lie'

Seth Meyers found the shifting stories from President Donald Trump and his team surrounding the sudden firing of former FBI Director James Comey disturbing.

Since Comey’s dismissal earlier this week, White House spokespeople have been scrambling to explain the chain of events and backing up Trump’s explanation that he made the decision based on the recommendations of both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. That is until Rosenstein reportedly threatened to quit over being cast as one of the central players in Comey’s firing.

“Trump gave an interview to explain it was his decision to fire Comey, contradicting every argument his team had made on his behalf,” Meyers said on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Thursday that he had already decided to fire Comey on his own and discounted the recommendations from Sessions and Rosenstein, even though in his letter firing Comey he specifically referred to Rosenstein’s rationale.

“So he just admitted everything the White House has been saying since Tuesday is a lie,” Meyers said. “Trump’s ego is so huge, he can’t even let somebody else have the spotlight in his alibi! He’s like a Scooby-Doo villain: ‘That’s right, it was me! I was the ghost in the amusement park!'”

Watch Seth Meyers’ latest “A Closer Look” about Trump’s changing story below:

More from Jethro Nededog:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.