Seth Meyers: Why Trump's foreign policy is already dangerous

YouTube/NBC ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

In Seth Meyers’ latest “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night” Monday, the host put his attention to not just the puzzling claims President-elect Trump has made about mass voter fraud (with no evidence to back it up), but also Trump’s recent moves regarding foreign policy.

The biggie is Trump taking a call from the president of Taiwan, which might affect US-China relations.

“Whatever your thoughts are on China, it’s a delicate, important relationship,” Meyers said. “For example, we need their help dealing with North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. So any action that China might see as provocative should be done only after a long period of careful study and consideration — or, if you’re Trump, you could just say, screw it, let’s piss them off right away and see what happens.”

But there’s also Trump’s phone call with Pakistan, in which he told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that he would “love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people,” though he’s tweeted this in the past:

Get it straight: Pakistan is not our friend. When our tremendous Navy SEALS took out Osama bin Laden, they did… (cont) http://t.co/s6u5o8Co

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2011

“Get it straight: Pakistan is not our friend. We’ve given them billions and billions of dollars, and what (cont) http://t.co/O5S4cQV3

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2012

And then there’s his call with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of having death squads run his war on drugs that has killed thousands.

“Duterte said Trump told him on the call that he was conducting his drug war ‘the right way,'” Meyers said.

“When you’re dealing with foreign powers in unstable regions, you need sober, analytical thinking and a firm grasp of reality — qualities you definitely do not associate with Donald Trump,” Meyers concluded.

Watch the entire “A Closer Look” segment below:

