Seth Meyers: Why Trump's 'drain the swamp' campaign was just an 'empty promise'

On Tuesday night’s “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers took a much-needed break from breaking news and dived deep into the swamp that President Donald Trump promised to drain.

“Drain the swamp” was just one of the chants that Trump popularised throughout his presidential campaign. Meyers said the three-word phrase summed up the mission of the Trump campaign, but it’s a mission that he hasn’t followed through on, according to the host.

Meyers showed some news clips including CNN’s Jake Tapper saying, “Is now-President Trump draining the swamp, or stocking it with a whole bunch of new critters? The administration has made a number of hires who are advising or leading the agencies they targeted as lobbyists just a short time ago.”

“So it seems a more accurate three-word campaign promise would have been, ‘Run! Swamp monsters!'” Meyers said.

Meyers then explained that nine people who worked on Trump’s transition team registered as lobbyists. And it gets worse.

“According to reports, the White House is issuing secret waivers to the president’s own ethics rules, allowing incoming officials to work on issues they handled before becoming public servants,” Meyers said.

The host added that under former President Barack Obama’s administration, these waivers were publicized on the White House website. But Meyers checked that page under the Trump administration and it is blank.

“Other blank White House web pages include Court Cases Trump Won, KellyAnne Conway’s Honest Statements, and Melania’s Favourite Things to Do in DC,” Meyers joked.

“So, as usual with Trump,” Meyers said, “his insistence on changing the way Washington works was overhyped. Mainly just empty promises and all talk.”

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

