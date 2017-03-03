Seth Meyers warns media after Trump's 'presidential' speech: 'Let's not get fooled again'

Hulu ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

On Wednesday, Seth Meyers addressed many in the media who gushed over President Donald Trump’s controlled and steady tone during his address to Congress Tuesday night, the president’s first major speech since his inauguration.

“Trump has spent the last year and half lowering the bar when it comes to public speaking,” Meyers said in his “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night,” “so the fact that Trump managed to sustain a muted tone that for any politician would be considered unremarkable and even a little boring was itself seen as a huge victory last night.”

Meyers then ran clips from the pundits on all the news networks who echoed the reaction that the speech made Trump finally look “presidential.”

“Although, I bet there are some Muslims and undocumented immigrants that would tell you he became president back in f—ing January,” Meyers said.

Meyers then pointed out that this isn’t the first time the media has thought Trump had finally fit into the role of a politician. Like back in the primaries when the press gave high marks to Trump for that fleeting moment when he didn’t call Senator Ted Cruz “lying Ted.”

The “Late Night” host also pointed out that many Americans are still likely to be troubled by what they heard in Trump’s address to Congress.

“Trump’s tone may well have been restrained, but the substance of the speech was as divisive as before, from his rhetoric about cracking down on immigration to his pledge to appeal Obamacare,” Meyers said.

“Look, Trump did manage to sustain a more moderate tone last night,” Meyers went on to say, “but he also offered the same empty solutions to nonexistent problems. Let’s not get fooled again. We’ve been here with Trump before.”

