Seth Meyers ridicules Trump for his 'bizarre' Black History Month comment

YouTube/NBC ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

On Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host used his “A Closer Look” segment to delve into the “bizarre” second week of Donald Trump’s presidency, and boy was there a lot to cover.

There was the time when Trump celebrated the start of Black History Month by praising abolitionist Frederick Douglass, though, as Meyers put it, “it seemed pretty clear that not only did Trump not know who Frederick Douglass was, he also seemed to think Douglass, who died in 1895, might still be alive.”

“Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognised more and more, I notice,” Trump said in remarks that made the abolitionist seem oddly contemporary.

Things didn’t get better for Trump as reports surfaced of the calls he made to world leaders that ran the gamut, including seemingly threatening Mexican President Pena Nieto that he was going to bring US troops to fight the drug cartels in Mexico because “you have a bunch of bad hombres down there.” Trump also reportedly told Nieto on the call, “You aren’t doing enough to stop them.”

And then while on the phone with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump cut the call short and told Turnbull, “This is the worst call by far” of the ones he’s had with world leaders.

“How antisocial do you have to be to not get along with f—ing Australia?” Meyers said. “Australians are the most laid-back people on earth.”

Meyers points out that all of this — along with Trump’s executive order placing a controversial temporary ban on refugees and immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US — has led to the president having a majority disapproval in opinion polls, and he got there so quickly it set a record: It happened in only eight days.

“Or as Trump puts it, ‘We have accomplished something faster than any president in history,'” Meyers joked.

Watch Meyers’ complete “A Closer Look” segment below:

Days until achieving MAJORITY disapproval from @Gallup Reagan: 727 Bush I: 1336 Clinton: 573 Bush II: 1205 Obama: 936 Trump: 8. days. pic.twitter.com/kv2fy0Qsbp

— Will Jordan (@williamjordann) January 29, 2017

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.