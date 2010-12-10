Seth Meyers To Host Next White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Seth Meyers, SNL’s head writer and “Weekend Update” star, will host the next White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30, according to the Washington Post.



The dinner is far away, but the choice of comedian always gets a lot of attention.

Last year Jay Leno recycled a lot of his old material for what we (and most everyone else) considered to be a pretty lame performance. Also, who could forget Stephen Colbert’s awesome roast of George W. Bush from a few years ago?

Meyers also hosted the ESPYs earlier this year. Check out his opening monologue below.





