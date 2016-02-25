Seth Meyers broke down Ted Cruz's history of 'dirty tricks'

Seth Meyers examined Ted Cruz’s alleged dirty campaign tricks on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”

Earlier this week, Cruz asked his spokesperson to resign after spreading false information about Marco Rubio’s statements about the Bible. Stemming from that news, Meyers examined other accusations against the Texas senator for dirty campaign tricks in a regular segment titled “A Closer Look.”

“This scandal is just the latest in a series of incidents that has given [Cruz’s] campaign a reputation of having low ethical standards,” Meyers said.

For example, the Cruz campaign told thousands of voters during the Iowa caucuses that opponent Ben Carson was leaving the presidential race in order “to steal some of his voters,” as Meyers put it. Cruz later apologised.

“These latest allegations may be hurting Cruz now, but they’re not isolated incidents,” the host pointed out. “In fact, this is a criticism that even Cruz’s fellow Republicans have leveled at him: He’ll do or say anything to get elected.”

To drive the point home, Meyers pointed out that Cruz recently inserted himself into an Iowa debate on a fireworks ban. Why? His analyst discovered he could pick up 60 votes if he did.

Watch Meyers examine the allegations against Cruz’s campaign below:

