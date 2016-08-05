Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Donald Trump's 'disastrous' week

It’s been one media meltdown after another for for the Donald Trump campaign in the past several days, so Seth Meyers recapped what he called a “disastrous” week for Trump on NBC’s “Late Night.”

Among the things that drew people’s ire, the Republican presidential candidate attacked the family of a solider who was killed in combat, threw a crying baby out of his rally, didn’t seem to know that Russia had occupied Crimea, and suggested the presidential election would be “rigged.”

And then Trump failed to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan and John McCain in their current primaries, which one reporter described as the “final straw” for many in the GOP.

“This is the final straw?” Meyers said, before referring back to Trump’s comments about women and his proposed wall along the Mexican border. “What happened to all the other straws?”

Mike Huckabee went on TV to say that Trump would be better served once in the White House, when he’ll be surrounded by a lot more experts. But Meyers wasn’t having it.

“He’ll be way cooler and more reasonable just as soon as we give him more power,” Meyers said sarcastically. “I’m not sure it’s all the comforting when the biggest promise you can make about your candidate is, ‘He’ll have adults around him and we’ll lock him out of his Twitter account.'”

Watch the video below:

