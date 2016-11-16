Seth Meyers blasts Trump's most controversial hire: 'We gave him a chance. Bye chance!'

Seth Meyers didn’t fully buy into the normalization of President-elect Donald Trump to begin with, but the appointment of Steve Bannon to chief strategist has diminished whatever hopes the late-night host had.

“They talk about giving [Trump] a fresh start like he was on a diet and ate a cupcake,” the host joked on Monday’s “Late Night.” “Many in the media are doing everything they can to delude themselves and the nation into thinking this is a normal situation, that Trump’s behaviour and campaign promises don’t pose a unique threat to fundamental American principles and norms.”

Meyers was willing to humour the idea of giving Trump a chance, but then over the weekend the president-elect announced the hire of Bannon. In the position, Bannon will basically be Trump’s right-hand man. This has caused a lot of uproar among Trump’s critics, as Bannon is also executive chairman of far-right website Breitbart News, and has associations with the “alt-right” movement and white nationalism. He’s seen by critics as a racist, an anti-Semite, and a sexist.

“Well, we gave him a chance. Bye chance!” Meyers said, speaking of Trump and his decision. “Thank you for stopping by. Good to see you, chance.”

He then added, “A quick sidenote to everyone referring to Bannon as ‘controversial.’ He’s not ‘controversial.’ He’s a white nationalist and an anti-Semite. Don’t talk about him like he’s pineapple on pizza.”

Watch Meyers take a closer look at Trump’s appointment of Bannon below:

