Seth Meyers slams Trump's dismissal of the Russia election hack

Seth Meyers disapproves of President-elect Donald Trump’s response to the CIA report stating that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump win.

Late last week, reports broke that the CIA had found that Russia hacked into both the Democratic and Republican parties, but only released the Democrats’ emails. But Trump has dismissed the reports.

“You might expect an incoming president to take seriously the findings of the intelligence agencies that he’ll need to rely on as president,” Meyers said on Monday’s “Late Night” in a new edition of “A Closer Look.”

Trump’s camp released the following response to the CIA’s report:

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and ‘Make America Great Again.'”

Meyers took issue with the statement and its factual accuracy.

“It was not one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history,” he said. “It actually ranks 46th out of 58 presidential elections. To put that in Sunday cable TV rating terms, Trump is not ‘The Walking Dead,’ he’s the ‘Barefoot Contessa.'”

Trump’s consideration of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state (Trump has since picked Tillerson) only further shows his dismissal of the intelligence, according to Meyers.

“Tillerson’s nomination would be problematic for a number of reasons, among them being that our foreign policy could be in effect run by Exxon Mobil, a company that has been accused of covering up evidence of climate change. ” the host said.

“On top of that,” he added, “Tillerson has close ties to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who gave Tillerson the Russian Order of Friendship medal in 2013. Even Republicans have expressed concern with Tillerson’s ties to Russia.”

Watch the “Closer Look” segment below:

