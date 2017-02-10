Seth Meyers blames himself for Trump's presidency: 'I am the reason he won'

Seth Meyers appeared on his friend and former “Saturday Night Live” colleague Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on Wednesday and took the blame for Donald Trump’s presidency.

Meyers made the claim while discussing Fallon’s controversial interview with Trump in September of last year.

Fallon was critiqued for asking softball questions of the then-Republican presidential nominee, making him appear likable, and topping it all off with a playful messing up of the candidate’s mysteriously coiffed hair.

“I was insulted by the reaction,” Meyers said. “I know after that happened, you took some heat. People said you are the reason he won. And I’m so insulted about that, because I am the reason he won.”

The “Late Night” host, who has been a very vocal critic of Trump, said that his mocking comments while hosting the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner regarding Trump’s potential for a presidential run stoked the businessman’s decision to throw his hat in the ring.

“I made fun of him in 2011. That’s the night he decided to run,” Meyers said. “I kicked the hornet’s nest, you just rubbed the hornet’s head. It’s not the outcome I wanted, but that’s history. I got a man elected president. I want my points.”

Watch Meyers take the blame for Trump’s presidency below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

