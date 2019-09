Bill Hader announced earlier this week he’ll be leaving “Saturday Night Live” at the end of this season.



During his farewell episode, one of his characters Stefon ran off to wed Anderson Cooper. As a result, a fight ensued between the 360 host and Seth Meyers.

It was epic.

@CJZERO / Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.