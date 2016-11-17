Seth Meyers: Trump's biggest campaign promise was 'a f---ing lie'

Seth Meyers took a look at the days since Donald Trump won the presidential election for signs on how he’ll govern, and found lots of mixed messages.

First, he took a look at the president-elect’s personnel hires.

“There already seems to be two centres of gravity in Trump-world right now,” the host said of the appointments in a new edition of “A Closer Look” on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”

“You’ve got incoming chief of staff and elf on the shelf, Reince Priebus, who comes from the establishment wing,” he continued. “And then, you have chief strategist, the former chairman of Breitbart News, a website adored by white nationalists.” That’s Steve Bannon.

Meyers then pointed out that “history indicates [Priebus] will probably be less powerful than Bannon.” And that’s a scary prospect for even some Republicans, including conservative political commentator Glenn Beck.

“You know the world has gone insane when Glenn Beck and Bernie Sanders are on the same page,” Meyers joked.

He then brought up the role of Trump’s children during Trump’s presidency. Although Trump once said he’d walk away from his businesses and let his kids run them in a so-called “blind trust,” that doesn’t quite jibe with what a blind trust actually is, particularly since Trump’s kids are actively involved in the president-elect’s transition team.

“For a guy who’s always talking about how good he is at business, he sure doesn’t understand basic business terms,” Meyers said.

And third, the host pointed out that Trump has softened on some of his campaign promises, specifically the wall between the US and Mexico. He said on Sunday’s “60 Minutes” that he would consider fencing along parts of the border (of which there already is some). And Trump adviser Newt Gingrich said Trump probably won’t spend a lot of time trying to get Mexico to pay for the wall, calling it “a great campaign device.”

“A ‘campaign device,’ or in layman’s terms, a f—ing lie,” Meyers joked.

Watch the newest edition of “A Closer Look” below:

