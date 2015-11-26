Seth Meyers takes on Donald Trump's 'dangerous' false claims one by one

NBC Donald Trump was the subject of Seth Meyers’ ‘Closer Look’ segment on the ‘Late Show.’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers has had enough of Donald Trump’s inability to admit when he’s wrong, especially as his rhetoric has become increasingly racist.

In recent days, the presidential candidate has been spreading incorrect information. But instead of apologizing, he has been doubling down. And Meyers believes that he’s gone too far and is now even “quadrupaling down.”

First, Trump claimed that he saw Muslims in New Jersey celebrating on 9/11. When he was called out on it, he said he saw it on television.

“So Trump says he saw this event that never happened on television,” Meyers said during his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday. “But let’s remember Trump also said that he met Vladimir Putin when they were on the same episode of ’60 Minutes’ even though they filmed their segments ‘thousands of miles apart.’ So Trump’s understanding of how TV works is not 100% trustworthy.”

Trump then read from a Washington Post article during a rally that stated law enforcement detained people who were allegedly celebrating the 9/11 attacks. The problem is that fact was later debunked by both of the journalists behind the article.

“But Trump doesn’t care about that,” Meyers said. “When confronted about his lies, he doubles down. And much like the KFC Double Down, each one is getting harder to digest.”

Finally, Trump retweeted a chart with incorrect crime statistics organised by race. One statistic, for example, stated that the percentage of murders of white people committed by black people is 81%, when it’s actually 15%.

When called out on the chart, Trump avoided accepting fault by saying he didn’t tweet it, he retweeted it.

“What’s scary is that Trump has crossed the threshold,” Meyers said. “The threshold from fun wild-card candidate who said crazy things and made debates watchable to someone who’s spreading dangerous rhetoric.”

He ended by comparing Trump to a tilt-a-whirl ride that he wants to get off and hopes breaks down.

Watch Meyers’ entire “A Closer Look” segment below:

