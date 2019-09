Seth Meyers will succeed Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s ‘Late Night.’

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” member Seth Meyers will replace Jimmy Fallon as the host of NBC’s “Late Night” Show, Entertainment Weekly reports.



Meyers will take over the 12:35 a.m. slot next year. Fallon will get bumped up an hour as Jay Leno’s successor on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

