Seth Meyers 'highlights' Michael Flynn's short career as Trump's national security advisor in a five-second clip

Seth Meyers decided to send off President Donald Trump’s departing national security advisor, Michael Flynn, with a highlight reel, albeit a very short one.

Flynn served in the post for just 24 days, a record for the job. The average time in which past national security advisors served in the role is about 2.6 years, according to The Washington Post.

“I use disposable razors longer than that,” NBC’s “Late Night” host joked on Tuesday’s episode. “He didn’t even last as long as a David Blaine stunt.”

Earlier this week, Flynn resigned after reportedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian officials before Trump was inaugurated.

“Now that Michael Flynn’s historic tenure is over, I think it’s only appropriate that we take a few minutes to look back on his many highlights as America’s national security adviser,” Meyers said.

The highlight reel lasted about five seconds and only showed Flynn saying, “Good afternoon, everyone.”

Meyers found the reason for Flynn’s resignation “ironic,” because he famously berated Hillary Clinton at the Republican National Convention in July of last year for using a private email server while serving as secretary of state. He even called for her to withdraw from the presidential election and joined the audience in chanting “lock her up.”

“I guess that’s why Michael Flynn’s letter was just the phrase ‘Lock me up!’ written ‘Shining’-style on a typewriter,” Meyers said.

