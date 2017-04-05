Seth Meyers connects the 'dots' in the investigation into Trump's alleged ties with Russia

Seth Meyers focused on yet another twist the in the investigation into alleged ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday’s “Late Night.”

“As of right now, there is still no conclusive evidence connecting the dots that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help them win the election,” the host said. “But there are so many dots. We are covered in dots. The Trump presidency is basically a 6-year-old with chicken pox. And the rest of us are so f—ing itchy.”

One dot Meyers decided to explore was the request for immunity from Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in exchange for his testimony for Congress and the FBI. Flynn stepped down from his White House post after just 24 days amid reports that he hid discussions with Russian officials before Trump was inaugurated. He also famously led “lock her up” chants against Hillary Clinton during the Republican National Convention.

“These days, Flynn is apparently trying to make sure he doesn’t get locked up,” Meyers said.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about what exactly a request for immunity means,” Meyers continued. “Does it mean Flynn is worried about criminal prosecution? Or is he just afraid he can’t get a fair hearing?”

To help answer the questions, Meyers looked backed to statements Flynn and Trump previously made in which they referred to immunity requests as signs that a crime was committed.

But it seems Trump changed his mind. He even tweeted his approval of Flynn’s request, calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

“OK, but I don’t know if I’d take legal advice from Donald Trump. Remember, he’s been involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits. And just to give you a sense of what 3,500 looks like, here’s a photo of 3,500 people,” Meyers said, as a photo of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration popped on the screen.

Watch the latest edition of “A Closer Look” below:

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

