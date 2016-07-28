Seth Meyers sends a message to 'Bernie or bust' Democrats: 'You have to be quiet now'

YouTube/NBC ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

The Democratic National Convention has so far had moving speeches by Michelle Obama on Monday night and Bill Clinton on Tuesday night. But the passionate group of Bernie Sanders supporters known as the “Bernie or bust” movement has also grabbed headlines for chanting and booing during speeches.

Some “Bernie or bust” folks have been seen with tape over their mouths that say “silenced,” and some on Tuesday staged a walkout of the convention.

So on Tuesday, late-night host Seth Meyers decided to address the Bernie die-hards in a new segment he’s calling, “Hey!”

Noting that Trump is leading Clinton in the latest presidential polls, he pleaded to Bernie supporters, “We don’t have time for this.”

“Guess what? You know how you have that crazy uncle you only see at Thanksgiving? Well this country is about 48% crazy uncles and it’s about to be Thanksgiving all day every day,” Meyers said.

Sanders has attempted to unify the Democratic Party by stating numerous times, including in his speech Monday night, that he is fully endorsing Clinton. But it looks like there are still devoted followers who will not jump to the Clinton side.

“Your passion changed the Democratic Party and that is no small thing. You should be proud of yourselves for his campaign,” Meyers said. “But also you have to be quiet now.”

