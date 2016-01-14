Seth Meyers will host 'Late Night' until at least 2021 -- but NBC denies grooming him for 'Tonight Show'

Seth Meyers fans can look forward to a lot more of him on NBC’s “Late Night” — at least five more years.

NBC announced during the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday that Meyers has extended his contract with the network through 2021.

“I can’t thank NBC enough for continuing to support our show and this more than makes up for my disappointment in not getting cast in ‘The Wiz,'” joked Meyers in a statement to press.

The talent deal also includes Meyers’ hosting of NBC’s 2016 New Year’s Eve “Late Night” special that will look at the year’s biggest news stories and events of the year.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblat, tried to dispel any theories that the network has extended Meyers’ contract as an insurance policy, in case Jimmy Fallon decides to leave “The Tonight Show” when his contract is also up in 2021 — leaving a spot open for Meyers to get bumped up.

“I think Jimmy is going to be fine for many years to come. He’ll probably outlast me,” Greenblatt told reporters at TCA. “Jimmy’s great and we love Seth. All is good.”

Meyers began hosting “Late Night” in February 2014. The show has averaged 1.66 million total viewers, which places it in the middle of the pack for late-night talk shows.

