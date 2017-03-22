Seth Meyers: Hillary Clinton is ready for 'Game of Thrones'-style revenge

Monday’s congressional hearing with FBI Director James Comey was the subject of Seth Meyer’s latest edition of “A Closer Look.”

Although Comey confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump and others who worked in his election campaign for potential collusion with the Russian government, Meyers wasn’t shocked.

“That is a huge, huge deal, and yet only 60 days into this administration, you hear that and you’re, like, meh,” NBC’s “Late Night” host said on Monday. “At this point Melania would have to take Trump on a high-speed chase in a Ford Bronco for us to say, ‘This is unexpected! This is a twist I didn’t see coming!'”

But there is someone who Meyers thinks will be hit hard by Comey’s admission: Hillary Clinton. Many believe that Comey’s announcement of an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server while secretary of state helped lose the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m not saying Comey cost Clinton the election,” he said, “but his name is definitely on the list that Hillary mutters like Arya Stark when she’s walking in the woods: James Comey, WikiLeaks, the Hound, Anthony Weiner.”

In the same hearing, Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers added their organisations to the list of many other American and international intelligence agencies over the past week that have said there’s no evidence to back the president’s wiretapping allegation against former President Barack Obama.

“There you have it, America,” Meyers said. “You can either trust the head of the National Security Agency or the guy who thinks ‘tap’ is spelled with two Ps.”

Watch the latest edition of Meyers’ “A Closer Look” below:

