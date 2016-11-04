Seth Meyers goes on rant comparing accusations against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump: 'How do you choose?'

NBC’s “Late Night” host Seth Meyers analysed Americans’ choice for president on Wednesday night, wryly listing out each candidates’ flaws.

Meyers acknowledged that many voters aren’t happy with Republican candidate Donald Trump or his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, then laid out the case for each.

“That’s a problem for a lot of Americans. They just don’t love the two choices,” he said. “I mean, do you pick someone who’s under federal investigation for using a private email server?”

“Or,” he began, then launched into a rant listing 26 things Trump has been accused of, leaving Meyers breathless.

The long list of allegations included losing $1 billion in a year, attacking the family of a fallen soldier, and saying the women accusing him of sexual assault weren’t attractive enough for him to assault.

“How do you choose?” Meyers asked sarcastically once he finished with his list. “Because, it’s so, it’s so even.”

Meyers began the segment by criticising House Speaker Paul Ryan for voting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but refusing to say his name.

Ryan said he voted for “our nominee” in an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning, without saying “Trump” at all during the interview.

Watch the full video below. It’s only about a minute:

