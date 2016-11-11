Why Seth Meyers hopes he's wrong about Donald Trump

Seth Meyers, like every other late-night host, used Wednesday night’s airtime to unpack what it means now that Donald Trump has been elected president.

On NBC’s “Late Night,” Meyers gave some heartfelt remarks about his feelings after Trump was elected, saying that after initially telling his son they might have the first female president, he woke up his son in the middle of the night Tuesday and said, “We have to get outta here!”

But while he acknowledged his “sadness, anger, and fear,” Meyers held out an olive branch to Trump voters and made a plea for harmony:

“I would like to say to those Trump voters, congratulations. I sincerely hope he addresses your concerns. I sincerely hope that if you felt forgotten, he won’t forget you now. “As a white man, I also know that any emotions that I’m feeling are likely a fraction of those being felt by the LGBTQ community, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Muslim-Americans, and any number of the immigrant communities so vital to our country. So hopefully the Trump administration and Trump supporters will be compassionate to them, because they need your compassion.”

He also said that he really hopes he ends up being wrong about Trump, as he has been at “every turn” previously (Meyers didn’t even think Trump was serious about running initially).

“The good news is based on this pattern of me being wrong on every one of my Donald Trump predictions, he’s probably gonna be a great f—ing president,” Meyers said.

But he left some sting for Trump himself, renewing his offer of a TV show for the president-elect to play a fictional president rather than the real thing, and he finished by telling Trump, “We will be watching you.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.