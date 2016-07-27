Seth Meyers explains how Hillary Clinton mishandled her latest email scandal

When it comes to email controversies, Seth Meyers doesn’t think Hillary Clinton is doing so well.

After being called out by the FBI for her use of a private server when Clinton was Secretary of State, a new email leak shows that the Democratic National Committee conspired to sabotage Bernie Sanders’ presidential run.

“At this point, emails are to Hillary what snakes were to Indiana Jones,” the “Late Night” host said on Monday’s episode.

In the end, DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned over the scandal. And it would seem to Meyers that Clinton should have distanced herself from Wasserman Schultz. But instead, Clinton appointed Wasserman Schultz to chair her campaign’s 50-state program.

“I’m sorry, Is this Hillary’s plan to to woo angry Bernie voters?” Meyers said. “First, she overlooked progressive VP choices and chose an insider in Tim Kaine. Basically, Hillary said, ‘Have you been feeling the Bern? Why not try some novo-Kaine?’ And then, she added Wasserman Schultz to her team, despite her anti-Bernie sentiments. What’s next? I’m impressed she didn’t pants Bernie during his speech tonight.”

And still amid all of that, Sanders took the DNC stage on Tuesday, amid boos from his supporters, and urged them to get behind Clinton.

“You know, I’m guessing that when Donald Trump saw Bernie take the high road,” Meyers said, “he immediately emailed it to Ted Cruz with the subject heading, ‘Maybe this next time, a–hole.’ So after a weekend of Democratic chaos, it seems the only one who’s got his eye on the ball right now is Bernie Sanders. Democrats and their peeps should be grateful for that.”

