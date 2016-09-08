Seth Meyers compares the Hillary Clinton scandals to the Donald Trump scandals

In his regular “Closer Look” segment on “Late Night,” Seth Meyers decided to put the scandals dogging Hillary Clinton in the presidential election next to Donald Trump’s own.

And he decided it doesn’t look so good for Trump.

Clinton, of course, continues to take fire for the FBI investigation of her use of a private email server, with continued leaked details, like an aide who destroyed a phone.

There’s also evidence donors to the Clinton Foundations had special access to the State Department when Clinton was Secretary of State, but “there’s no evidence the State Department ever did any favours for them,” Meyers said.

One foundation we’ve heard less about is the Trump Foundation. Meyers has an idea of why that is.

“It’s not exactly clear what the Trump Foundation does,” the host said. “The Clinton Foundations provides life-saving care to AIDS patients while the Trump Foundation once gave $250 to the Special Olympics and $100 to the March of Dimes. Did he think the name meant you could only give dimes?”

The irony is that, unlike Clinton, Trump has bragged about paying politicians to get what he wants. One thing the Trump Foundation definitely did was pay $25,000 to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s campaign back in 2013, when Trump University was being looked at for a potential fraud investigation. Bondi’s office ultimately decided not to puruse the investigation.

Meyers played a clip of Trump in the primaries talking about how he get what he wants from politicians as a businessman.

“I give to everybody,” Trump said. “I gotta give to them. When I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my a–.”

Watch the Seth Meyers clip below:

