Seth Meyers gave a hilarious breakdown of the first presidential debate

YouTube/NBC ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

Seth Meyers has really hit a groove in the last few weeks with his “A Closer Look” segments which have examined everything from the Trump birther remarks to the befuddling cable news coverage of the bombing that occurred in Manhattan and New Jersey.

On Monday night, the “Late Night” host delved into the first presidential debate between nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and he had a lot to say.

The almost 12-minute segment is a hilarious breakdown of all the highlights, from Trump’s pleads for someone to call Fox News commentator Sean Hannity to Clinton’s shimmy.

And then there’s the observation of Trump being so unprepared for the debate that, “at one point it looked like he maybe forgot Hillary’s name,” said Meyers.

Then there’s Clinton landing her “trumped up trickle-down” economics zinger with the grace of “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot “Sully” Sullenberger.

“You just expect an explosion of goose feathers,” said Meyers.

Watch the entire segment below:

