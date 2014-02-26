Seth Meyers' First 'Late Night' Monologue Tackles Olympics, Taco Bell, And Jimmy Fallon

Seth Meyers opened his first monologue as host of “Late Night” on Monday by thanking his predecessor and pal, Jimmy Fallon.

In a Fallon-like “Thank You Notes” segment, Meyers wrote a letter aloud, saying, “Thank you, Jimmy Fallon, for taking over ‘The Tonight Show’ at 11:30, so I could take over ‘Late Night’ at 12:30. I promise to treat it with respect and dignity, and to only use it to do completely original comedy pieces…Starting now.”

Meyers then tackled jokes about Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford, not being able to change his wife’s flat tire, the new Taco Bell breakfast menu, and the Olympics.

Meyers joked about Sochi, saying, “The Olympics are over, so for the next four years, if you go skiing with a rifle on your back, you’re just a crazy person.” As for the

new Taco Bell breakfast menu items, he says they are “perfect for those occasions when you wake up drunk.”

Meyers then introduced his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star and new “Late Night” bandleader,Fred Armisen.

Watch Meyers’ first-ever “Late Night” monologue below:





