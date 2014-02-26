Amy Poehler And Joe Biden Get Goofy As Seth Meyers' First 'Late Night' Guests

Amy Poehler appeared on “Late Night” on Monday as new host Seth Meyers’ very first guest.

The two, who started in the same class together at “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 and went on to co-anchor “Weekend Update,” were instantly at ease.

Poehler says of those early years on “SNL”: “That was before I fixed my teeth! All my teeth are fake now. I pulled them all out and I got new ones.” Meyers jokingly responded, “Oh yeah, I remember that! There was that one year at SNL where you had no teeth.”

Poehler then addressed her other “SNL” co-star and new “Late Night” bandleader Fred Armisen, with whom there was clearly tension.

“It’s hard sometimes to be friends after being very turbulent lovers,” Poehler joked.

Poehler then addressed her current prank war with George Clooney that started when she jabbed him while hosting the Golden Globes.

“I want to use your show to waive the white flag, I surrender,” Poehler pleaded, “because Clooney is the master prankster and I want to say something to him that no woman has ever said, ‘George, please stop.'”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Meyers’ second guest was Vice President and “Parks And Recreation” guest star, Joe Biden, who he mocked for making funny faces during the last State of the Union.

When Meyers asked the politician about his plans for 2016, Biden replied, “I was planning on making a major announcement tonight, but I decided tonight’s your night. So, I hope you’ll invite me back.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.