Seth Meyers looks at the ridiculous highs and lows of the presidential campaign's last days

Seth Meyers sized up the final days of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns in the latest “A Closer Look” segment on Monday’s “Late Night,” and found the absurd humour in it.

He began by looking at Clinton’s celebrity guests, which have included Beyoncé, Jay Z, LeBron James, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder.

“It’s like she’s gathering photos for a coffee-table book called, ‘People I’m Not As Cool As,'” Meyers joked.

But while Meyers found Clinton’s celebrity brigade humorous, he pointed out that Trump wasn’t entertained.

“This massive show of celebrity seemed to wound the fragile ego of Donald Trump, who literally spent the entire weekend b—ing about it,” said the host as clips from the Republican presidential candidate’s recent campaign stops showed him complaining about Clinton’s star-studded supporters.

At one point, the real-estate mogul said, “Just me, no guitar, no piano, no nothing.”

To which Meyers responded, “That’s right. Trump didn’t bring a guitar or a piano, but that’s ok. I brought an instrument for you, Donald: the world’s smallest violin. Boo hoo!”

But despite Trump’s claims that he didn’t need the star power, he did have the very controversial rock star Ted Nugent at a rally on Sunday. Meyers said he couldn’t repeat some of the things that Nugent said about Clinton, but he was able to show footage of the rocker grabbing his crotch and saying, “I got your blue state right here, baby. Black and blue.”

“Wait, what? Why are your genitals black and blue?” Meyers asked. “Is it because you keep grabbing them like that, because you should go see a doctor, like, right away.”

In the end, Meyers compared Nugent to one of Clinton’s most rousing guests and popular enemy of Trump, Khizr Khan. His son was killed while serving the US in the military. He got into a war of words with Trump after challenging the candidate’s proposed ban on Muslim immigrants.

“Meanwhile, Trump was in Michigan with a special guest of his own, who has this equally inspirational message,” Meyers said as footage of Nugent grabbing his crotch replayed.

Watch Meyers’ latest “A Closer Look” segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.