Seth Meyers blasts Trump's Sweden snafu: He's 'making up his own fake stories'

This past week, President Donald Trump provided Seth Meyers tons of fodder for his popular “A Closer Look” segment on NBC’s “Late Night” show.

“Keeping tabs on Trump can be very disorienting,” the host said on Monday’s episode. “On the one hand, you have the genuinely ominous things he’s done, from declaring the free press an enemy of the American people to preemptively blaming a judge for future terror attacks. And then you’ve got the everyday weirdness of life in the Trump era.”

Meyers spent the next 10 minutes on just the most recent Trump events — from having his national security adviser resign amid allegations of collusion with Russian officials, his proposed replacement passing on the job, and that strange press conference. Then there was the confusion Trump caused after seeming to suggest there was a terrorist attack in Sweden (there wasn’t).

“As he does so often, Trump transitioned seamlessly from claiming the media makes up fake stories to making up his own fake stories,” Meyers said.

During a rally on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida, Trump defended his travel ban by rattling off countries where terrorist attacks were carried out by refugees, and mentioned Sweden.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump said. “Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers [of refugees]. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Sweden’s embassy tweeted, “Unclear to us what President Trump was referring to. Have asked US officials for explanation.”

“That’s how bad things have gotten under Trump. We’re getting roasted by Swedes now,” Meyers said. “The Swedish Chef is like, ‘Dude, even I don’t understand a word you’re saying.'”

@Lawrence_ben74 @SteveKopack On #swedenincident unclear to us what President Trump was referring to, have asked US officials for explanation

— Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) February 19, 2017

