Seth Meyers: The big problem with Trump's plan to replace Obamacare

One of the first major campaign promises President-elect Donald Trump says he’d like to fulfil is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, so Seth Meyers dedicated Tuesday’s “A Closer Look” segment to the topic.

Meyers started the segment by replaying clips from Trump’s campaign in which he repeatedly said that he intends to “win on health care,” which the “Late Night” host found vague.

“What does ‘win on health care’ even mean?” Meyers said. “The only time I ever consider myself winning on health care is when the nurse calls me in before anyone else in the waiting room.”

Trump hasn’t been very open about what his Obamacare replacement would be. Meyers pointed to a recent interview in which Trump would only say that his plan was in the “final strokes” and would be for “everyone.”

“Trump talks about policy like he’s trying to get off the phone with someone,” Meyers joked. “‘Yeah, no, health care, it’s going to be great. For who? Um, everybody. Look, I’m going to let you go. Goodbye.'”

Despite the ambiguity of the health care plan and the reported 23 million people who will be affected by the Obamacare repeal, Republicans are moving forward on it. And although Obamacare opponents say the plan is flawed, Meyers played a clip from a recent town hall by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. During it, a man who claimed to be a lifelong Republican and worked for the Reagan and Bush campaigns said that he owed his life to the coverage Obamacare gave him.

“Republicans want to forget that the whole reason we have Obamacare in the first place is because health care sucked before,” Meyers said. “Sure, Obamacare isn’t perfect, but it’s better. Obamacare is like a fireman who carried you from a burning building. But on the way out, he banged your head on the door frame. Sure, you have a headache now, but at least you’re not on f—ing fire.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.