Seth Meyers: Donald Trump 'doesn't even seem to know' what Obamacare is

Seth Meyers thinks he knows why Donald Trump and his campaign failed to fully capitalise on the news of upcoming price increases for Obamacare.

On Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night,” Meyers took a look at what Trump was doing instead of coming down on Obamacare in a new edition of “A Closer Look.”

In the past, Trump has been very critical of the healthcare policy, even saying that Obamacare is “killing” businesses and individuals.

“There are lots of different ideas for improving healthcare in this country that we should have a serious debate about, like letting more people enroll in Medicare or strengthening the individual mandate,” the host said. “But unfortunately, one of our two presidential candidates seems much less interested in having that discussion than he is in plugging his own businesses.”

Meyers is referring to Trump’s decision to promote his Miami resort on Tuesday. He did speak about Obamacare briefly and generated headlines when he said that his “employees are having a tremendous problem with Obamacare.”

That’s strange because his employees overwhelmingly receive their insurance through Trump’s company. “Over 95%” get their insurance through the company, the general manager for Trump’s Florida resort said.

With one day squandered by Trump, Meyers wondered, “You might think Trump would change his approach. Surely, he wouldn’t spend a second day plugging one of his businesses in a non-swing state less than two weeks away from the election, right?”

But he did. Trump spent Wednesday at the grand opening of his new hotel in Washington state.

“The reason why Republicans haven’t presented any real plans to fix or replace Obamacare is because they don’t have any,” Meyers said. “And the guy they nominated for president doesn’t even seem to know what it is. Unfortunately for the Republican Party, it’s too late to repeal and replace him.”

