Seth Meyers: How Trump 'lied his a-- off' about his biggest deal yet as president-elect

To hear Donald Trump talk about the Carrier deal, it would seem the president-elect scored a major deal to save a a lot of jobs. But Seth Meyers clouded that victory a bit on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

“Donald Trump was able to win the Rust Belt states in the Midwest in part by fashioning himself as a champion of the working man,” Meyers said on “Late Night.” “An impressive feat considering that the only tool he has ever used is a spork from KFC. At almost every campaign rally, he promised to keep American jobs in the US, offering one specific example, Carrier.”

With his Carrier deal, Trump was making good on the campaign promise he made — even if he didn’t remember he had made it.

While the president-elect was watching the news, a Carrier employee being interviewed said he didn’t believe the air conditioner manufacturer would actually send its jobs to Mexico because Trump promised the company wouldn’t.

“I never thought I made that promise,” Trump said last week in a speech at Carrier in Indiana.

But Trump had made the promise, and he decided to do something about it.

Trump claimed his deal with Carrier would keep more than 1,100 jobs in the US. But according to reports, hundreds of those jobs were research and development positions, which were never slated to move to Mexico. According to the Washington Post’s count, Trump actually saved 730 jobs, or 37% of those that were earmarked to be outsourced. Meanwhile, 1,250 jobs are still going overseas.

In a speech, the leader of the union that represents the Carrier workers said Trump “lied his a– off” about the numbers.

Meyers said that 730 jobs was still a great thing, but he found it pretty easy to understand the union leader’s accusations.

“Trump does have a tendency to lie his a– off,” Meyers joked. “That’s why Chris Christie is always there to catch it.”

The host then claimed you could actually “hear his a– hitting the ground” and then played clips of Trump’s “lies.”

For the record, Trump responded to the Carrier union leader on Twitter.

“Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country,” Trump wrote. “If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues.”

Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

Watch the “Late Night” segment on Trump’s Carrier deal below:

