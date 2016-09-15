Seth Meyers: Why Donald Trump's response to 'deplorables' is totally hypocritical

Seth Meyers pointed out the hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s response to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”

Although earlier this week, Meyers chastised Clinton for saying that “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” referring to bigoted views among Trump’s base, he has since turned his attention to Trump’s response in a new “A Closer Look” segment.

After Clinton issued an apology for saying “half,” but not for using the word “deplorables,” the Republican presidential candidate called for her to fully apologise for the statement or step down from the presidential run.

“But if you had to drop out every time you insulted millions of people and refused to apologise, your campaign announcement speech would have sounded like this,” Meyers said, before playing a clip showing Trump calling Mexican immigrants drug smugglers, criminals, and rapists in his in his July 2015 campaign announcement speech, then splicing in footage of Trump saying, “I am officially quitting.”

Meyers agrees that Clinton made a “lazy, sweeping generalization,” but says there’s a “core truth” in her comment.

“You can’t deny that Trump’s candidacy has attracted support from white nationalists and their followers, like former KKK leader David Duke,” the host explained. “And on top of that, polling suggests that two-thirds of Trump supporters believe Obama is a Muslim. And 59% of Trump supporters believe Obama was not born in the United States.”

He then played a clip of one campaign reporter who said she’s repeatedly told by Trump supporters that they believe Obama is a Muslim. They have also told her that he’s an undercover operative, aka a “Manchurian candidate.”

“OK, but if Obama really is a Manchurian candidate, here’s my question: What is he waiting for?” Meyers said. “When is he going to make his move? He’s got like four months left. He is going to wait for his last day to say, ‘As my final act, I’d like to announce these wetlands as a national park, and also, Sharia law is our Constitution now. Bye!”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

