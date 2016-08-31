Seth Meyers: Why Donald Trump has an advantage over Hillary Clinton in the debates

Seth Meyers says that Donald Trump has a dubious advantage going into the upcoming presidential debates against Hillary Clinton: The public has low expectations for the real-estate mogul.

In fact, Meyers isn’t the one to identify Trump’s advantage. It was actually the Republican candidate’s adviser, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. But Meyers agreed.

“Trump’s biggest advantage is how low the bar is currently set,” Meyers said on Monday’s “Late Night.” “Basically, as long as he doesn’t walk onstage, take a whiz on the side of the podium, and make up a story about how Hillary robbed him at gunpoint, he will exceed expectations.”

That could be why Trump doesn’t have to spend as much time and energy preparing for the debate as Clinton. The host quoted from a recent Washington Post article that described the Democratic presidential candidate’s debate prep as “methodically preparing for the presidential debates as a veteran lawyer would approach her biggest trial.”

“So just your laid-back classic Hillary,” Meyers joked.

In contrast, the article describes Trump’s debate-prep style in much looser terms. He gathers his advisers “to his New Jersey golf course for Sunday chats. They do so over “bacon cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Colas.” While Clinton studies policy, Trump and his advisers “test out zingers” and “refine” Trump’s pitch.

And if the low bar isn’t enough of an advantage in the debates, Trump has already begun publicly sharing his suspicion that the nonpartisan presidential debate commission will choose moderators who are looking to derail him, along the lines of the accusations he hurled at Fox News host Megyn Kelly during the primaries.

That has led to the committee pushing back its announcement of the moderators for the three debates in order to have more time to field potential moderators for bias. But Meyers thinks that’s a waste of time.

“Look, guys, don’t bend over backward for Trump,” Meyers said. “The only way he won’t complain is if he gets to moderate the debate himself.”

Watch Meyers take a closer look at the presidential candidates’ debate preparation below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.