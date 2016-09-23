Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Donald Trump's allegedly shady use of charity funds

Donald Trump’s alleged sketchy use of his charity foundation’s money is once again under scrutiny. So, Seth Meyers took another dive into his charitable record.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that the Republican presidential candidate had used about $250,000 of his foundation’s money to settle personal lawsuits. For example, in once instance he reportedly used $120,000 to settle fines with the city of Palm Beach, Florida for erecting a flag pole at his Mar-a-Lago club that was twice the height of city limits.

“He put up a flagpole twice the legal height and refused to take it down,” the host said. “Sounds like he’s compensating for something.”

Trump’s questionable use of his foundation’s money, which he reportedly hasn’t donated any of his own money to since 2008, has been reported before. For example, it was reported that he purchased a six-foot-tall painting of himself for $20,000, again with foundation funds.

So why hasn’t Trump’s personal use of his foundation’s funds become more of a scandal for the presidential candidate?

“So, Trump used charity money to settle lawsuits and buy things for himself,” the host said. “This should be one of the more major scandals of the campaign. But the reason why it won’t stick is the same reason none of Trump’s scandals never seem to stick. He has no shame. In fact, when he’s confronted, he just doubles-down. He’s like a dog who pees in the house and when you rub his nose in it, he says, ‘Mmm, I love the smell of my own urine.'”

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.