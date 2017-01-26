Seth Meyers rips apart Trump for doubling down on false election fraud claim: 'Why do you keep lying?'

Seth Meyers wants President Donald Trump to give up on his renewed claims that election fraud cost him the popular vote.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday that “studies” have shown Trump that millions of illegal votes were cast during the November presidential election, but didn’t offer any actual evidence to prove that assertion. Trump suggests that three to five million fraudulent votes were cast. On Wednesday, Trump followed that up by announcing there will be an investigation into his claims.

“Hey! Why do you keep lying about this? There is zero evidence for this claim,” Meyers said to Trump in a segment titled “Hey!” on Tuesday’s “Late Night.” “Also why would you say ‘three to five million people’? We already know from the inauguration that you have no idea what a million people looks like. Just accept you’re bad at guesstimating.”

Meyers was further vexed by Trump’s insistence on keeping the unfounded claims alive months after winning the election.

“Winners don’t complain about the final score,” the host said. “You know who does? Degenerate gamblers. But I guess if you knew anything about gamblers, your casinos would still be open.”

He ended the segment by telling Trump, “The election is over and you’re the president. So let me just say what dozens of women have already said to you: ‘Hey, let go of it!'”

Watch the video below:

