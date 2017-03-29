Seth Meyers: Why we now know Trump's deal-making skills are a 'complete sham'

Seth Meyers doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to the failure of President Donald Trump’s healthcare plan and what it says about the real-estate mogul’s supposed deal-making skills.

To start off Monday’s edition of the “Late Night” segment “A Closer Look,” Meyers ran a series of clips in which Trump touted his superior deal-making talent and how it would help make him successful in the presidency.

“Health care was the first test of Trump’s supposed deal-making skills and it went up in flames,” the host said.

Since being introduced earlier this month, the American Health Care Act, also known as “Trumpcare” or “Ryancare” (after its author, House Speaker Paul Ryan), saw much opposition from both Republicans and Democrats. Unable to win over enough votes to pass the bill meant to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump ordered Ryan to pull it from the House, effectively killing it.

Trump, author of “The Art of the Deal,” was reportedly referred to as “the closer” by Paul Ryan staffers promoting his negotiation ability around the American Health Care Act, but that turned out to be insufficient to save the ailing legislation.

The failure also reflected badly on Republicans more broadly. Meyers pointed at Florida Congressman Tom Rooney, who told The Atlantic that he had a tough time naming “one thing our party has done that’s been something positive, that’s been something other than stopping something else from happening” in the eight years he has held office.

“That’s like a doctor giving a speech at his retirement party and saying, ‘Now that I think of it, all of my patients died,'” Meyers said.

The question remains whether Trump is the right person to unite the party and get things done. Meyers isn’t optimistic and he isn’t impressed by the president not acknowledging his failure after the implosion of the healtcare bill.

“So now that the deal-making skills Trump spent the entire campaign bragging about have turned out to be a complete sham,” Meyers said, “is the president at least ready to admit that he failed to deliver on a key campaign promise? Of course not.”

Watch Seth Meyers in the latest edition of “A Closer Look” below:

