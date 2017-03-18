Seth Meyers: Trump's proposed budget cuts show just how 'dead inside' he is

Seth Meyers took a swipe at President Donald Trump for following up several recent setbacks with a highly controversial budget proposal on the most recent edition of “A Closer Look.”

“This week, we’ve seen Donald Trump’s latest travel ban blocked yet again by a judge, his health care bill start to fall apart, and his wiretapping claims debunked,” the host said on Thursday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night.” “And now on top of all that, he unveiled a drastic new budget plan that slashes anti-poverty programs.”

Trump presented his budget proposal on Thursday, which quickly found opposition for its cuts in federal funding to the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts, public media such NPR and PBS, and social service programs, including Meals on Wheels.

“Donald Trump, I understand you won. And because you won, you get to suggest cuts to the budget,” Meyers said, before acknowledging that cuts to the EPA and NEA were to be expected.

“But Meals on Wheels?” he continued. “How dead inside do you have to be to not want old people to get food? Your heart is so small, it makes your tiny hands look like catcher mitts. Old people voted for you. Your key demographics were old people and older people. They believed you when you said you cared about them.”

Watch the latest “A Closer Look” segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

