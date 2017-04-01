Seth Meyers: Why Trump's approval rating has dropped to a record low

Seth Meyers dedicated Thursday’s “A Closer Look” on his “Late Night” to explaining President Donald Trump’s record-low approval rating among Americans and how recent events don’t seem to be helping the matter.

Polls released this week show Trump’s already very low approval rating dropped again. One report from The Hill shows it at just 35%.

“And this is supposed to be the honeymoon period,” Meyers said. “And Trump should be good at those. He’s had three of them. To give you some perspective, 35% is worse than Richard Nixon’s rating during Watergate and George W. Bush’s approval rating after Hurricane Katrina.”

The low rating arrives amid the failure of the Republican healthcare plan, recent actions by Congressman Devin Nunes that have cast doubt on the House investigation into Trump team’s potential Russia ties, and new legislation that would allow companies to buy and sell consumers’ online history and data without their consent.

Even some of Trump’s most ardent supporters are losing trust in the president, as Meyers points out.

The host used two recent developments to show why he believes trust in the president is at an all-time low. First, new reports show that Nunes — the head of the House investigation into Trump’s alleged Russia ties who came forward last week with a claim that Trump’s team may have been “incidentally” surveilled — received that information from White House sources.

“That means Nunes went to the White House to brief Trump on information he got from the White House,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you send yourself an email reminder and two minutes later you say, ‘Oh, a new email!'”

Then there’s the proposed internet-privacy bill, which has become a hot-button issue among legislators and citizens.

“If this bill sounds outrageous to you, you’re not alone,” Meyers said of the bill passed by Congress that would gut Obama-era privacy rules. “The question now is will there be as much grassroots resistance to Trump’s agenda going forward as there was to his healthcare bill? So far, all signs point to yes.”

Watch the most recent edition of “A Closer Look” below:

