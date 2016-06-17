Seth Meyers banned Donald Trump from his show, and then Trump mocked Meyers

Could Donald Trump be the only one that isn’t in on Seth Meyers’ late-night ban joke?

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” barred the presumptive GOP candidate from the talk show on Tuesday night in response to Trump revoking the Washington Post’s press credentials to his campaign events.

On Wednesday night, Meyers stood behind the ban with some major underlying sarcasm.

“We instituted this ban despite the fact that he’s never been here, or asked to be here, or would ever be caught dead here. I just think that takes an amazing amount of courage on our part,” the host said.

He then threw down the gauntlet again.

“So, ball is in your court, Donald,” Meyers added. “Either rescind your Washington Post ban or you’re not allowed to appear on a show you have no interest in appearing on. Although maybe now that you can’t have it, you’re changing your mind.”

Of course, Meyers (and his viewers) knew it was a rather empty threat, but did Trump?

The real-estate mogul responded on Wednesday to the original ban with the following statement:

“[Meyers] has begged me to do the show for the last two years. I have told him emphatically ‘no,’ I only like doing shows with good ratings, which as everybody knows, I only make better (by a lot).”

But Trump may have been overly harsh on Meyers’ show. According to TheWrap, Meyers’ “Late Night” ratings are up 5% in total viewers (1.58 million from 1.51 million), year-over-year, and he’s still beating his time-slot competition, “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Watch Meyers reaffirm his Trump ban below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.