Seth Meyers breaks down the terrible apologies from the presidential candidates

Seth Meyers singled out 2016 presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and John Kasich for issuing bad public apologies.

The politicians were just part of Meyers’ breakdown of recent ap0logies in the media in a segment called “Sorry Not Sorry” on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night.”

The host called out Republican candidate John Kasich for his apology for saying that women “left their kitchens” in one of his earlier races.

“Of course, people were offended! It’s like Kasich is on medication and one of the side effects is 1952 mouth,” Meyers joked.

In the apology, Kasich began listing the women whose careers he has supported. Meyers filed this infraction under the category, “I’m sorry… but you should know I have [insert insulted demographic here] friends.”

“Mum, she’s a woman; wife, woman. Uh, Beyonce was on in the car this morning, total woman,” the host mocked.

In the case of Clinton, Meyers pointed out the many times the Democratic candidate had to apologise for using a personal email account for work-related messages while serving as Secretary of State. Each time she was asked about the mistake and had to repeat her apology, her annoyance visibly grew. Meyers categorized her concessions as “I’m sorry… that no matter how many times I apologise for this, you’re going to make me apologise again.”

Meyers took a stab at what Clinton was probably thinking each time she had to say sorry: “And I’d like to apologise in advance for snapping the neck of the next person who asks me about this.”

Watch Meyers explain these and other “Sorry Not Sorry” examples below:

