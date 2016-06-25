Seth Meyers and Leslie Jones watched 'Game of Thrones,' and it's the funniest take on the show

Seth Meyers had to do something more important than watching this week’s huge battle on “Game of Thrones.”

And while it’s hard to believe anything was more important than “Thrones” on Sunday night, he made up for it (and then some) by watching the episode with “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones and taping the experience for us.

“My favourite thing about watching ‘Game of Thrones’ is watching while my friend, Leslie Jones, live-tweets during an episode,” Meyers said on his “Late Night.” “I couldn’t watch it on Sunday, so I decided to wait until Leslie could join me and watch it right next to me… Welcome to ‘Game of Jones.'”

What follows is possibly the funniest take on the HBO hit ever. Jones combines her wit with her clear fanaticism for the show.

Jones’ “SNL” costar Kenan Thompson even wanders in for a few minutes. Having never watched “Thrones,” he leaves the room just before the “Battle of the Bastards” began.

The highlights from the video include when Meyers asks Jones if she’d rather have Melisandre’s (Carice van Houten) necklace, which keeps her young, or Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) dragons.

“Dragons,” Jones answers without skipping a beat. “I’d make people like me.”

Jones also says what we were all thinking when Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) was shooting arrows at a fleeing Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson).

“This is what’s upsetting me. I love you Rickon,” the comic says. “But you need to zigzag motherf—–! Dig and move! Dive on the ground. Don’t just let him shoot the arrow in you.”

And mid-battle, as Jon Snow is covered in blood, sweat, and mud, Meyers asks Jones if she would turn him away if he was at her door.

“I do not send him away, but he does not get into the bed,” she says. “I have real nice sheets. He can’t mess them up. But we can do it on the floor, for sure.”

Watch the video below:

