Seth MacFarlane Sorted Out The Voices In His Head During A Strange 'SNL' Monologue

Photo: NBC screencap

Within the first few minutes of the 38th season of “Saturday Night Live,” fans saw former Obama impersonator Fred Armisen pass the reigns onto new cast member Jay Pharoah. Shortly after, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane took the stage with a strange monologue which had us scratching our heads.



MacFarlene argued aloud with characters from the popular Fox show including Peter, Stewie, Brian, and Quagmire.

The bit brought to mind Clint Eastwood‘s bizarre chair monologue during the Republican National Convention in which the 82-year-old actor held a conversation with himself.

Check out the snippet of MacFarlane’s wacky, maybe brilliant, monologue below.



