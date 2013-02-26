Seth MacFarlane's Super Long Oscar Opening Monologue — Here's Today's Buzz

Seth MacFarlane dressed up as a flying nun to approach Sally Field during the Oscar opening.

Photo: ABC screencap

If you missed any of the Academy Awards last night, you can take a look at all of the winners here. Where does an Oscar winner keep his prize? Ang Lee says his Best Director Oscar for “Life of Pi” will have a home in his study.



Speaking of “Life of Pi,” the film took home the most awards of the night with four wins.

The former ambassador of Canada is glad Ben Affleck thanked Canada after his film “Argo” took home the Oscar Best Picture.

New York Time’s Jeff Zeleny has been hired by ABC News as a Senior Washington Correspondent

The entire Oscar ceremony is online to watch for a limited time on Hulu and ABC.com. Check out Seth MacFarlane’s long opening monologue full of musical sketches below:



