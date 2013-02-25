Seth MacFarlane Tossed George Clooney A Bottle Of Alcohol At The Oscars

Seth MacFarlane threw the actor a small bottle of whiskey early during the Oscars.
Seconds earlier, the Academy Awards host threw a jab at the actor while discussing youngest Oscar nominee, Quvenzhané Wallis.
Here’s the line that caused Seth to toss Clooney the bottle:
“In 16 years Quvenzhané Wallis will be too young to date George Clooney.”
Clooney looked like he couldn’t wait to get it open.
Photo: @corkgaines / Twitter
Photo: Aol tumblr
