Seth MacFarlane Tossed George Clooney A Bottle Of Alcohol At The Oscars

Kirsten Acuna

Seth MacFarlane threw the actor a small bottle of whiskey early during the Oscars.

Seconds earlier, the Academy Awards host threw a jab at the actor while discussing youngest Oscar nominee, Quvenzhané Wallis.

Here’s the line that caused Seth to toss Clooney the bottle: 

“In 16 years Quvenzhané Wallis will be too young to date George Clooney.” 

Clooney looked like he couldn’t wait to get it open.

Photo: @corkgaines / Twitter

Photo: Aol tumblr

