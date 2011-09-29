Seth MacFarlane's (And Stewie's) Stunt Rampage Continues On Tonight Show (VIDEO)

Last night, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane was a guest on Jay Leno‘s “The Tonight Show.”



When Leno requested that he “do” Stewie, MacFarlane came up with a better idea: doing a prank call to the new head of NBC late night as Stewie. (See the video below.)

And this isn’t the first time MacFarlane and his witty-baby alter ego have shown their prankster sides.

When he arrived at the “Tonight” studio to tape last night’s episode, MacFarlane found that Michelle Bachmann had signed the guest book just before he got there, and tweeted: “Taping Leno today– signing the guestbook and I notice Michelle Bachmann has signed a few pages earlier. Kinda wanna draw a Stewie on it.”

Then, he tweeted this picture:

And earlier this year on “Conan,” Conan O’Brien said that it’s always been a dream of his to have Stewie on the show and MacFarlane delivered. You can watch the episode here.

We could tell you what happened last night, but it’s better if you see for yourself.

And here’s the clip from last night.



