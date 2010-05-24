Seth Klarman: We've Been Feeding On The Government's "Hostess Twinkie Market" And We're About To Starve

MMMM Twinkies!

At the CFA institutes’s annual conference, Seth Klarman spoke to the audience about how we’ve been living off a “Hostess Twinkie Market” since 2008.Marketfolly has the full notes from his speech from the conference, in which he explains:



Hostess Twinkies make childhood happier with totally artificial ingredients. The market has been made happier by government manipulation. 0% interest rates, Mortgage Lending Programs, Cash for Clunkers, TARP, etc…I’m worried to this day about what would happen if all the manipulation wasn’t happening… And it’s continuing with the European bailouts. It’s as if the Government is in business to give bad financial advice and force unsophisticated (and sophisticated) investors to speculate. In the short term performance game, everyone needs to keep up…

He goes on to say that he’s more worried about the world than at any point in his career. (Like a bunch of other people.)

And he looks at government debt like Malcolm Gladwell would, from a Tipping Point perspective.

“Sovereign debt is money of the mind,” he says, “and the tipping point is invisible. All is fine until it is not fine. It will be fine until the bidders stop showing up at the auction… A Sovereign debt crisis will be “gradual until sudden.”

